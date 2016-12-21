Renegade Line - eSports-Comic-Shooter startet auf Kickstarter
Das deutsche Entwicklerteam Raw Vengeance Games hat eine Kickstarter-Kampagne zum Third-Person Comic-Shooter Renegade Line gestartet und 50.000 Euro als erstes Finanzierungsziel ausgerufen. Das junge Team aus Hamburg besteht größtenteils aus ehemaligen Battlefield Heroes Spielern, die mit ihrem Projekt zeigen wollen, wie man "ein eSports kompatibles Spiel auf den Markt bringt, bei dem Spieler sich an der fortlaufenden Entwicklung beteiligen können". Über das Crowdfunding will man neue Features ins Spiel implementieren, aber auch bestehende Inhalte wie etwa die Charaktere überarbeiten. Renegade Line soll im Februar 2017 für den PC an den Start gehen.
Renegade Line is a 3rd person cartoon shooter mixed with MMORPG elements. The game features 2 factions and 4 different classes with unique Talents and weapons to make every fight an interesting battle of who uses his Talents and weapons the best.
Whilst you have one account, you can create numerous different characters. Character creation is really simple: Select a faction, a class and customize the looks of your character. Complete the creation by giving your character a nice name and jump into battle!
Since Renegade Line is a multiplayer game we strive to always keep it fresh by adding new game modes and having 100 Levels for you to reach.
Additionally you will be able to proof your skill in the Ranked Gamemode, where you can climb the ladder and become the best player in the world. This goes hand in hand with our big goal of creating a new eSports compatible game that requires good tactics as well as fine mechanical skills of the individual player.
Completely customize your character to make it truly yours by combining hundreds of different clothing items. You can buy complete outifts or create your own. To perfect the style, you will also be able to get cool looking weapon and vehicle skins, which differ in rarity.
