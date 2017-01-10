Scalebound - Entwicklung des Action-RPG offiziell eingestellt
Microsoft hat, nach ersten Spekulationen seitens Kotaku, nun offiziell bestätigt, dass die Entwicklung von Scalebound eingestellt wurde. Das Action-RPG wurde erstmals auf der E3 2014 als Xbox One Exklusivtitel vorgestellt, später dann auch für eine Veröffentlichung für Windows 10 bestätigt, und befand sich seither bei Platinum Games in Entwicklung. Zuletzt hatte Microsoft vor ziemlich genau einem Jahr den Releasetermin auf 2017 verschoben, allerdings zog man nun endgültig die Reißleine und hat "nach sorgfältiger Überlegung die Entscheidung getroffen, die Produktion komplett zu beenden".
In Scalebound, the next great adventure from critically-acclaimed developer PlatinumGames and renowned Game Director Hideki Kamiya, you will experience the journey of a young loner, Drew, who is pulled into the strange, beautiful and dangerous world of Draconis. There Drew is bonded to a fearsome and noble dragon, Thuban, the last of his kind. These two lone-wolf heroes thrown together by fate must learn to fight as one to defeat the powerful enemies that threaten Draconis, Earth and a vast universe of parallel worlds.
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.