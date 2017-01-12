Shovel Knight - Neue Inhalte und Nintendo Switch Release bestätigt
Das Abenteuer des Schaufelritters startet in die nächste Runde. Yacht Club Games haben offiziell bestätigt, dass Shovel Knight in diesem Jahr für die Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht wird. Im Zuge dessen präsentiert man die "Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove", wodurch alle Kampagnen als Standalone-Spiele erworben werden können - Besitzer von Shovel Knight erhalten alle Inhalte als kostenloses Update. Das Originalspiel wird dann "Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope" heißen. Außerdem bestätigt das Indie-Entwicklerstudio, dass der lokale Koop-Modus zukünftig für PC und alle Konsolen (außer Handhelds) verfügbar sein wird und sich mit "Shovel Knight: King Knight’s Campaign", neben "Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment", bereits eine weitere Erweiterung in Entwicklung befindet. Für Fragen rund um diese Ankündigung haben die Entwickler eine F.A.Q. online gestellt.
Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope – Shovel of Hope is our new name for the original Shovel Knight game, since it needed a title like the others. What do you think!? Shovel Knight: Plague of Shadows – Plague Knight’s Campaign emerges from the Shadows to hopefully get some recognition this time! Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment – Specter of Torment is our most expansive campaign yet. We’re so excited for you to become the reaper! Shovel Knight: King Knight’s Campaign – A crazy campaign with the gilded goob himself!
Why is this happening? Well, we hope providing less expensive standalone versions will provide better entry points for different types of players! Also, players can more easily grab an adventure (or Battle Mode) on another platform!
All owners of Shovel Knight on all platforms will automatically own Shovel Knight:Treasure Trove instead and will continue to get each of the planned free campaigns and features via updates. It will work exactly like how Shovel Knight was updated to include its first campaign addition, Shovel Knight: Plague of Shadows. Don’t worry!
In the spring, we will be raising the price of Shovel Knight. If you haven’t picked up Shovel Knight yet and want all the content included within Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, buy it now before the price increases this Spring! Or pick a selection of the standalone versions for a cheaper price!
