Hollow Knight
Metroidvania mit Souls-Charme erscheint Ende Februar
Mit seinem Debüttitel hält das australische Entwicklerteam von Team Cherry eine echte Perle und einen vermeintlichen Hit bereit. Hollow Knight gehört nicht erst seit der offiziellen Demo-Beigabe im Humble Montly Bundle oder der erfolgreichen Kickstarter-Kampagne zum Geheimtipp unter Metroidvania-Kennern, sondern wird auch von unserem Team bereits seit Ankündigung verfolgt. Nun haben die Australier den Releasetermin für die PC/Mac-Version verkündet und gleichzeitig einen frischen Gameplay-Trailer veröffentlicht, der einen umfangreichen Einblick darauf gewährt, was euch in Hollow Knight erwartet. Über 30 epische Bosse und ein zauberhaftes Artdesign, das eine malerische Welt von Insekten zeichnet, zum Beispiel. Ab dem 24. Februar werdet ihr diese Welt selbst erleben und euch gegen zahlreiche Widersacher messen können, am Besten packt ihr Hollow Knight direkt auf eure Steam-Watchlist.
Brave the Depths of a Forgotten Kingdom - Beneath the fading town of Dirtmouth sleeps an ancient, forgotten kingdom. Many are drawn beneath the surface, searching for riches, or glory, or answers to old secrets. As the enigmatic Hollow Knight, you’ll traverse the depths, unravel its mysteries and conquer its evils.
Use Your Skills and Reflexes to Survive - Hollow Knight is a challenging 2D action-adventure. You’ll explore twisting caverns, battle tainted creatures and escape intricate traps, all to solve an ancient long-hidden mystery.
Evocative Hand-Drawn Art - The world of Hollow Knight is brought to life in vivid, moody detail, its caverns alive with bizarre and terrifying creatures, each animated by hand in a traditional 2D style. Every new area you’ll discover is beautifully unique and strange, teeming with new creatures and characters to discover. The world of Hollow Knight is one worth exploring just to take in the sights and discover new wonders hidden off of the beaten path.
