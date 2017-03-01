We. the Revolution - Genremix-Adventure im Polygon-Stil vorgestellt

Paris will burn. How far will you dare to go to seize power? Will your family be your ally, or an obstacle? Will you stand for justice, or throw it off like chains that bind you? Polyslash is proud to announce its second project - "We. the Revolution", in which you will face difficult decisions and political intrigue.



You will spill innocent blood. Paris, the times of the French Revolution. The Player controls a Judge – an alcoholic and a gambler - of The Revolutionary Tribunal. His objective is to preside over court proceedings, judging people brought in front of him – revolutionaries and their enemies, criminals and ordinary citizens. Along the course of the story, the protagonist will be expanding his influence over XVIIIth-century Paris, but at the same time will be forced to fight for the lives of his family and his own.



You will feel emotion. "One of the most important elements of "We. the Revolution" is the plot, which will put the player in morally ambiguous situations, in which they will feel the weight of their decisions and their consequences. Having power over human lives and deaths corrupts the mind. We want the player to face not only the situations we have generated, but also their own selves. To face the temptation which whispers that everything will be much easier if we follow our own interests, and not the general necessity of justice," says Dawid Cislak, the director of the game.



The player will have at their disposal stages such as the Courtroom, or the map of Paris, where they will be making key decisions to affect the story. "Thanks to such tools as the intrigue-building system, the player will feel they have tangible influence over their surroundings - the city, their family, the citizens, and, most significantly, their political enemies. We want the player to feel the emotional impact of reaching for power in Paris blazing with Revolutionary fire" - Patryk Polewiak, game designer, comments.



You will notice the unique visuals. We. the Revolution features a unique art style, based on handpainted illustrations. It is a modern, eclectic style, blending the simplicity of polygons with classical art inspirations. "During pre-production, we traveled a long road before finding a style that would meet our expectations. Let’s just say that the prototype was done in pixel art, then we were testing what classical paintings had to offer us, and at last we got inspired by Pablo Picasso’s brand of cubism," Cislak adds.

Das polnische Entwicklerstudio Polyslash hat mitsein neuestes Projekt enthüllt, das euch in der Rolle eines Richters in die Zeit der französischen Revolution entführt. Politische Intrigen stehen dabei ebenso im Vordergrund wie schwierige Entscheidungen, die euch stets auf eine Gratwanderung zwischen dem Wohl eurer Familie und der eigenen Macht schicken. We. The Revolution soll gegen Ende dieses Jahres über Steam erscheinen, verbindet einen Mix aus unterschiedlichen Genres und bedient sich eines ganz eigenen Polygon-Stils, der den Titel bereits optisch aus der Maße herausstechen lässt.