SteamWorld Dig 2 - Plattform-Abenteuer mit Metroidvania-Flair angekündigt
Das schwedische Entwicklerstudio Image & Form Games hat im Rahmen der Nintendo Nindies Präsentation sein neuestes Spiel enthüllt, das in diesem Sommer sein Debüt auf der Nintendo Switch feiern wird: SteamWorld Dig 2. Die Fortsetzung des Buddel-Abenteuers erzählt eine weitere Geschichte im SteamWorld-Universum und schickt euch als dampfbetriebener Roboter in die gefährliche Unterwelt einer alten Goldgräberstadt, um einen Freund zu retten. Mit der Ankündigung von SteamWorld Dig 2, das später auch auf anderen Plattformen erscheinen soll, lüftet das schwedische Studio auch gleich das Geheimnis um "SteamWorld Quest", das bisher als nächstes Projekt gehandelt wurde. Neben dem nachstehenden Ankündigungs-Trailer liefert ein Gameplay-Video von Polygon weitere Eindrücke zum Spiel - inklusive Miniboss.
Grab your pickaxe and dig into this sequel to the award-winning SteamWorld Dig! A platform mining adventure forged in Metroidvania flames. In search of her lost friend, a lone steambot and her unlikely companion must dig deep, gain riches and explore an underworld riddled with danger. But time is running short…
What was "SteamWorld Quest" and "SteamWorld Project 2017?"? - There’s a really fun connection between SteamWorld Quest/SteamWorld Project 2017 and SteamWorld Dig 2. Get the full story behind it in the latest Engine Room episode on YouTube.
Will the sequel be longer than the original SteamWorld Dig? - Sure thing! It’s a meaty exploration platformer with a wide variety of upgrades and worlds to discover. Expect a vivid underworld in which you’ll encounter all kinds of enemies, treasures and traps. We’ll reveal more details in the coming months!
Where’s Rusty?! - We have not forgotten about Rusty. He’s very important to the events unfolding in SteamWorld Dig 2. We don’t want to spoil anything this early, but rest assured knowing he’s present in the game.
