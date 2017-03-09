News
Reviews
Games
Previews
Release-Kalender
PAKcast - Podcast
Screenshots & Artworks
USK und PEGI Alterskennzeichen
Gametrailer
Achievements & Trophies
Screens & Artworks
Bücher & Comics
Filme
Home|Blog
Games
Guardians of the Galaxy
Team
Kontakt
Login / Registrieren
Jetzt registrieren.
Passwort vergessen?
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots (4)
Trailer & Videos
(1)
Screenshots & Artworks zu
Guardians of the Galaxy
Hinzugefügt im März 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy
Entwickler:
Telltale Games
Publisher:
Telltale Games
Genre:
Adventure
Plattform:
PC, Mac, PS4, XboxOne, Switch, iOS, Android
Release:
2017
Jetzt kaufen:
Amazon.de
,
Steam
PlayStation-Store
,
Xbox-Store
Nintendo eShop