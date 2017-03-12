Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles - Open-World-Adventure erhält Termin
Das junge australische Entwicklerteam Prideful Sloth hat dieser Tage den Releasetermin zu Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles bekannt gegeben. Das Open-World-Adventure spielt vor der malerischen Kulisse der Insel Gemea, die mit acht unterschiedlichen Umgebungen voller Magie und Geheimnisse für ausreichend Abwechslung sorgen soll. Während ihr die Welt erkundet besteht eure Aufgabe darin, den Bewohnern bei ihren handwerklichen Tätigkeiten zu helfen, um Gemea von einer gefährlichen Düsternis zu befreien. Die Kollegen von Rock, Paper, Shotgun beschreiben das Spiel als liebevollen Mix aus Zelda & Stardew Valley Erscheinen soll Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles am 18. Juli für PC und PlayStation 4.
Despite its lush climates, the isle and its kind-hearted inhabitants are enshrouded by an evil fog slowly destroying paradise. By supporting residents through talents including fishing, farming, crafting, brewing, and cooking, adventurers will build relationships with the locals and earn help with their journey to restore Gemea.
As the stranded protagonist traverses the island and contributes to its communities through quests, they will uncover Gemea's secrets and become its champion. The hero will work with citizens to save the land and its people, while also uncovering their own mysterious past.
"Yonder's gorgeous and immersive fantasy world will send players on an epic quest to revitalize a troubled land," says Cheryl Vance, co-founder and lead designer, Prideful Sloth, "With an inviting atmosphere, a massive open-world to explore and a wealth of mystery, Yonder will provide countless hours of entertainment."
