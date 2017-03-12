Skykeepers - 2D-Action-Plattformer erscheint Ende März
Die Sword Twin Studios aus Vancouver haben angekündigt, dass ihr Debüttitel Skykeepers am 28. März veröffentlicht wird. Der 2D-Action-Plattformer versetzt euch in die Rolle von Tangi, der gemeinsam mit seinem Sohn eine emotionale Reise und den Kampf für sein Dorf sowie seine Familie antritt. Erste Gameplay-Einblicke liefert der Anfang des Jahres veröffentlichte Ankündigungs-Teaser. Erscheinen wird Skykeepers für PC, PlayStation 4 und die Xbox One.
Tangi and his young son, Pelagi, fight their way through the fantasy world of SkyKeepers with dynamic attack combos that launch their foes skyward, teleporting them into the air, unleashing an onslaught of visceral mid-air assaults. With each enemy Tangi bests, he collects materials to restore and repair the once great SkyKeeper Village. As the village is revitalized, Tangi unlocks new attacks and skills allowing for unique, high-level fighting styles to evolve.
"From when we very first started the studio, we knew we wanted to make games that focused on two things, mechanics and narrative." said Brant Stutheit, Studio Lead of SkyKeepers "When we were developing SkyKeepers, I was just about to become a father. So I had all these fears about everything possible that could go wrong. We used these fears I was having of becoming a father to fuel the narrative of the game and explored what would happen if one of these fears came true."
