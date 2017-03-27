All Walls Must Fall - Tech-Noir Taktik-Spiel auf Kickstarter-Erfolgskurs
Die vor wenigen Tagen gestartete Kickstarter-Kampagne der Berliner Inbetweengames zum Taktiktitel All Walls Must Fall, hat bereits die erste Hürde erfolgreich gemeistert. Das Finanzierungsziel von 15.000 Euro ist erreicht. Der erste Akt des rundenbasierten Strategiespiels im Cyberpunk-Look wird demnach schon bald in eine Closed-Alpha gehen, exklusiv für Kickstarter-Backer. Im Anschluss soll eine Veröffentlichung über Steam Early-Access erfolgen. Unterstützern bleiben nun noch gut drei Wochen, um weitere Inhalte über Stretch Goals freizuschalten.
The team will also add additional stretch goals, allowing them to deliver additional features and content to All Walls Must Fall once the original crowdfunding target has been met. These range from improved combat, diverse environments and intricate dialogue options, to a larger range of weapons. Acts 2 and 3 will also be included as additional stretch goals and will bring further content to expand the story, introducing a new playable character in each Act.
"We’re hugely excited to share our Kickstarter campaign with the public. While our time working on AAA titles at Yager was a wonderful experience in terms of lessons learnt and friends met, we decided it was time for us to do away with compromise and make the game we’ve always wanted to," said Jan David Hassel, Designer of inbetweengames. "Drawing on our combined love of cyber-punk and film noir, as well as classic tactics and music games, All Walls Must Fall is a unique reinterpretation of those influences tied together by a healthy dose of style. We can’t wait to embark on this journey with backers to make All Walls Must Fall the best game it possibly can be."
In the world of All Walls Must Fall, the Cold War never ended. For 150 years, both sides have used time manipulation technology to observe and counter each other’s every move. Now this fragile state of affairs is approaching breaking point, as a rogue nuclear strike has been ordered that will send the world into turmoil. Both sides have scrambled to send agents back in time to find the person behind the order in the hope they might prevent it. If they fail, the whole world will turn to ash, forever.
All Walls Must Fall is an isometric tactics game where action happens to the pulsing beat of the music. You control time travelling secret agents as they jump and loop through a single night in the city of Berlin. Using a pausable real-time system, carefully plan your decisions and use powerful time manipulation abilities to your advantage, as you carry out your mission in the shadows or in plain sight. Levels are procedurally recombined using a bespoke system developed by inbetweengames, giving All Walls Must Fall a highly replayable campaign structure, while still offering individually crafted components and set-pieces.
