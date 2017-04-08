Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Frische Infos dank "Game Informer"-Titelstory
Die Mai-Ausgabe der Game Informer holt sich das Ninja Theory Projekt Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice auf das Cover und beleuchtet in einer 12-seitigen Titelstory das neueste Spiel des britischen Studios, die uns bereits mit Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West und Devil May Cry beglückt haben. Der Beitrag im Magazin wird durch zusätzliche Videos und Interviews begleitet, die weitere Details & Infos zu Hellblade offenbaren. Im nachstehenden Interview-Video erläutert Creative Director Tameem Antoniades die Story, das Gameplay und die frische Herangehensweise an Puzzles. Dank des Gameplay-Materials erhält man weitere Einblicke in das Spiel, das weitaus weniger ein Action-Adventure ist, als man bisher vermuten konnte. Weitere Impressionen liefert die Diskussions-Runde im rund 15-minütigen GameInformer-Podcast. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice soll noch in diesem Jahr für PC und PlayStation 4 erscheinen.
Ninja Theory is defined by three things: ninja-class melee gameplay, strong character stories and a unique art vision. On Hellblade, we will double down on what we do best to give you a deeper character in a twisted world with brutal, uncompromising, combat.
We are embracing the creative spirit that comes with independence without letting go of the stunning production values that we are known for. It’s not indie, it’s not AAA. This is a third way. its independent AAA.
It’s about making a more focused game experience that isn’t trying to be all things to all people but satisfies a particular gaming itch. It’s about being in command of our creativity so that we can give you what you want from us at a lower price.
It’s very early days in the project but we are opening our doors and inviting you to join us every step of the way. We want to show you how we make this game warts and all so that you can be part of this journey. The game is dedicated to our fans and supporters.
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Folgendem User gefällt der Beitrag: Kithaitaa,