Battle Princess Madelyn - Pixelart-Actionspiel startet Kickstarter-Endspurt
Die Kickstarter-Kampagne zum Retro-Pixelart-Spiel Battle Princess Madelyn ist bereits ein voller Erfolg. Um die verbleibenden drei Tage sinnvoll zu nutzen, ruft das Indie-Entwicklerteam Causal Bit Games zum Crowdfunding-Endspurt auf und visiert das letzte Stretch Goal an, das bei 200.000 kanadischen Dollar freigeschaltet wird. Das von Klassikern wie Ghouls 'n Ghosts und Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon's Trap (das in wenigen Tagen als liebevolles Remake veröffentlicht wird) inspirierte Spiel, soll Anfang 2018 für PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One sowie für Nintendo Wii U und Switch erscheinen. Wer schon mal reinschnuppern möchte, kann sich bereits jetzt über IndieDB eine frühe Alpha-Version herunterladen.
"Battle Princess Madelyn's Kickstarter has been absolutely overwhelming, and the demand for our physical PS4 tier (with Kickstarter exclusive cover), that we're able to offer thanks to our friends at Limited Run Games, has been unprecedented. We've also already established a fabulous community for our game and we can't wait to share more about the game with everyone as the development pace picks up," said Christopher Obritsch, Creative Director at Causal Bit Games. "We're hoping to achieve some final stretch goals, and now pleased to reveal that we’ve added a final tier. This is for an arcade bespoke cabinet, built and designed for the true collector by the incredible Arcade Europe."
Causal Bit Games is an independent gaming start-up company based in Canada. Owner and Creative Director, Christopher Obritsch is a young, retired professional graphic designer and creative director and long-time hobbyist-turned-indie game dev. His partner in crime, Daven Bigelow, is the coding brains of the operation and works on hitch hiking robots in his spare time! Last but not least, we have the keeper of the cheese, Angelina Obritsch who is in charge of the finances, as well as hiring.
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Folgendem User gefällt der Beitrag: Kithaitaa,