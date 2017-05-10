Ancestors - Hatred-Macher stellen ihr neues Spieleprojekt vor
Vor rund zwei Jahren sorgte das polnische Entwicklerstudio Destructive Creations mit Hatred für Aufsehen und Diskussionen. Nun meldet man sich nun mit einem neuen Projekt zurück: Ancestors. Auch im frisch angekündigten Echtzeit-Action-Strategiespiel wird es blutig und brutal zur Sache gehen, diesmal dienen jedoch historische Ereignisse des Mittelalters als Inspiration. Mit dem nun veröffentlichten Debüttrailer liefert man erste Einblicke zum Setting, weitere Details sowie die Möglichkeit zum erstmaligen Anspielen wird es auf der gamescom 2017 in Köln geben. Erscheinen soll Ancestors sowohl für den PC als auch für die Xbox One, als Publisher konnte man 1C Company gewinnen.
Following the teaser artwork released with the first announcement in March, Ancestors now has an in-engine rendered cinematic trailer, which brings us closer to the battles of the Middle ages, when many conflicts were resolved through violent, bloody war. Men fought bravely, fiercely and viciously at close range. But only a few would emerge victorious, while the motionless corpses of their fallen friends and foes were left buried in the blood-soaked mud beneath their feet.
The new trailer brings us not just the heat of battle, but also gives us a taste of Ancestors’ cinematic action camera, which will allow players to descend from the classic RTS ‘god view’ right down to the level of the warriors under their command. See what they see, feel what they feel, become one of them – before rising back up again to get a good overview of the battlefield, explore the environment and find ways to use it to their advantage. Ancestors, in its extensive campaigns covering 4 different nations, offers many different ways of creating tactical dominance and overall superiority on the battlefield.
About the game: Take command of your army as you storm through medieval Europe in an extensive series of campaigns. Choosing one of the four available nations – Viking, Anglo-Saxon, German, Slav – you will be tasked with more than just conquering, raiding and pillaging enemy camps, villages and towns. Only by utilizing the full range of available tactical options, taking strategic advantage of the environment, and managing your temporary bases and settlements, will you emerge victorious.
Ancestors is a historically accurate real-time strategy game influenced by historical events in the Middle Ages. The game combines resource management and base building with large-scale, squad-based battles across vast battlefields, all rendered in great detail thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 tech. Experience medieval bloodshed like never before, thanks to the cinematic action camera that puts you right in the middle of the battle at the press of a button.
