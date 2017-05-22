Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm - Erstes Gameplay-Video
FDG Entertainment und das finnische Entwicklerstudio Cornfox & Bros. haben vergangene Woche das beliebte Zelda-Like Adventure Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas für die PlayStation Vita veröffentlicht und präsentieren parallel dazu ein erstes Gameplay-Video aus Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm. Das rund 14-minütige Demo-Video zeigt den neuen Helden in Aktion, entstand auf dem iPhone 7 Plus und wurde im Rahmen der Nordic Game im schwedischen Malmö gezeigt. Die Entwicklung des Nachfolgers schreitet voran, weitere Neuigkeiten will man in den kommenden Wochen und Monaten veröffentlichen - ob ein Release noch in diesem Jahr erfolgt, steht noch aus.
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is set in another time period on the Oceanhorn timeline. The game has a new Hero, a boy who has been trained to become a Knight of Arcadia. Oceanhorn 2 will be built upon the same elements that were the heart and soul of the first Oceanhorn game: exploring a colorful world, a deep backstory with secrets and twists, amazing music, and most importantly – classic Action RPG gameplay with items, puzzles, battles, and badass bosses!
The game is played from a third person camera angle that will take players right into the heat of action and allows them to explore even the smallest details of Arcadia. Our battle system consists of sword fighting, utilizing powerful spells and finding creative ways to use various items that Hero discovers on his travels.
One of the key items in the game is the Caster, a gun that shoots magical projectiles! It will have many uses on the player’s adventure, from puzzle solving to luring enemies and casting directed spells.
Oceanhorn 2 will also feature a traversable and vast world map that consists of fields, forests, mountains, and water. It works as a hub between levels, dungeons and towns, much like in many of the classic JRPGs. Oceanhorn 2 is an opportunity to create something new from the strong background that we established with our previous game. In Oceanhorn 2, we want to emphasize the elements that people loved and create something new and brave on that foundation.
For us, Oceanhorn 2 is the fulfillment of a JRPG dream. It is a dream of running down green fields with the warmth of the sun on your face. It is a dream of learning the secrets of ancient ruins despite the danger. It is also a dream of finding yourself looking at beautiful mountains on the horizon and imagining what’s beyond them. It will be an amazing journey ahead of us and we hope that you will join us on that journey!
