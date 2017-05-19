Wild West Online - Ambitioniertes Wild-West-MMO angekündigt
Nachdem das PC Gamer Magazin vor einigen Tagen die Herkunft des vermeintlichen Off-Screenshots aus Red Dead Redemption 2 aufgeklärt hat, verkündet das bisher wenig bekannte Entwicklerstudio 612 Games nun, dass man für sein Open-World-MMO Wild West Online zwischenzeitlich eine weitere Finanzierung erhalten hat und somit nicht mehr auf eine Kickstarter-Kampagne oder Early-Access-Phase auf Steam angewiesen sei. Das ambitionierte Projekt soll noch in diesem Jahr für den PC erscheinen und natürlich wurden die Entwickler von zahlreichen Filmen und Spielen wie Outlaws, Call of Juarez und Red Dead Redemption inspiriert. In Wild West Online stehen euch PVP- und PVE-Inhalte sowie eine frei gestaltbare Spielweise zur Verfügung. Die umfangreichen Pläne des Studios, welche u.a. kostenlose Erweiterungen beinhalten, klingend spannend und gleichermaßen sehr ambitioniert. Man darf gespannt sein.
In Wild West Online YOU choose your path. How you play the game and how you interact with other players is up to you. WWO's many and diverse dynamic gameplay systems will accommodate a variety of different play styles and moral dispositions.
Do you want to be a prospector and mine for gold? Mine away! But be ready to fend off those who would rather let you do all the hard work then try to steal your claim. Of course, if you're a little wet behind the ears in a gunfight, you could always hire other players to protect you.
Do you want to lie, cheat, rob, murder and generally carouse your way across the West. You bet you do, outlaw! But watch your back, some players will choose to stay on the right side of the law and become Deputies and Bounty Hunters. These men (and women) are charged with hunting down the likes of you, and bringing you in, dead or alive.
Play alone or form a posse with your friends. Join one of the many bandit clans or create your own and recruit others to fight for control over contested territories.
Your actions in this world WILL affect your reputation, which will define how other players and NPCs view and treat you. Murder someone in town without justification and you'll be marked as a bandit/outlaw for a period of time. Keep it up you may even get a price on your head. In these scenarios you may want to think twice before heading into civilization or getting to close to any lawmen or bounty hunters. Don't worry though, there are plenty of outlaw hideouts that provide all the same services a town. They’re just a little more dangerous.
Or maybe you prefer to live a simpler life, buy a deed to a farm, customize it to your liking and live off the land. Sell produce to other players and General Stores in towns. Or just buy or rent one of the cabins around the world to be your safe house, where you can rest up, recuperate, stash your loot, customize your character or fast travel to other destinations accessible to you.
Maybe you want to be an explorer, discover uncharted realms, find hidden treasures, piece together ancient stories and become known as a trailblazer this the brave new world? You can do that too!
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Folgendem User gefällt der Beitrag: Kithaitaa,