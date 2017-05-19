Life is Strange 2 - Dontnod Entertainment bestätigt Adventure-Fortsetzung
Das französische Entwicklerstudio Dontnod Entertainment, welches derzeit u.a. am Action-RPG Vampyr arbeitet, hat in einer Nachricht ein Dankeschön an alle Fans und Spieler von Life is Strange gesendet. Mit über 3 Millionen verkaufter Einheiten feiert man damit nicht nur einen neuen Meilenstein, sondern bestätigt im Zuge dessen auch gleich eine Fortsetzung des Abenteuers. Für erste Infos über Story und weitere Details sei es derzeit noch zu früh, auch werde man auf der anstehenden E3 Expo in Los Angeles keine Ankündigung präsentieren, heißt es in dem Statement. Doch allein die Bestätigung und Tatsache, dass an einem neuen Life is Strange Adventure gearbeitet wird, dürfte für viele Fans des ersten Teils für Freude sorgen.
If you’re reading this, you’ve likely already heard or watched the news… we reached over 3 million unique paying players! It’s an incredible achievement and one we could not have reached without you, our fantastic community! You helped spread positive words about our game and have continually kept the world interested in what happens next.
We also revealed a key piece of information that many of you have been waiting some time for now - we can indeed confirm that the original Life is Strange team at DONTNOD are working on a brand new Life is Strange game. We can’t wait to tell you all about it when the time is right, but for now we are hard at work ensuring it is the very best game we can create. We’re really thankful for your patience thus far and ask for a bit more time. The new game will not be at E3 in June this year but we will be watching the show alongside you all and wish everyone good luck!
