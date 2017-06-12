Forza Motorsport 7 - Neuester Teil der Rennspiel-Serie enthüllt
Mit Forza Motorsport 7 präsentieren Microsoft und die Turn 10 Studios den neuesten Teil der Rennspiel-Serie, welcher im Oktober neben der Xbox One auch für den PC (Windows 10) veröffentlicht wird. "Mit an Bord sind sämtliche Stärken, die diese Rennspielserie so erfolgreich machen: Anspruchsvolle Rennen am Limit, gestochen scharfe 4K-Auflösung, 60 Bilder pro Sekunde und HDR auf 30 bekannten Rennstrecken. Wechselnde Rennbedingungen fordern Dich heraus, egal ob Profi oder Anfänger", heißt es in der Ankündigung. Im Rahmen diesjährigen Xbox E3-Präsentation enthüllte man neben der Xbox One X auch gleich eine weitere Weltpremiere: den neuen Porsche 911 GT2 RS, der gleichzeitig als Coverstar dient und die sechsjährige Partnerschaft mit der Traditions-Automarke besiegelt. Forza Motorsport 7 erscheint am 3. Oktober als Xbox Play Anywhere-Titel für Xbox One und PC und wird 700 Forzavista-Rennwägen, die größte Auswahl an Porsche-Modellen und eine unvergleichliche Vielfalt an weiteren erstklassigen Autoherstellern bieten.
Forza Motorsport 7 immerses players in the exhilarating thrill of competitive racing. From mastering the new motorsport-inspired campaign to collecting a wide range of cars to experiencing the excitement of driving at the limit, this is Forza reimagined.
- The best-looking, most realistic game we’ve ever created – Forza Motorsport 7 was built from the ground up for Project Scorpio to be an immersive true 4K and 60fps experience. Plus, with HDR and race conditions that change each time you return to the track, Forza Motorsport 7 was crafted as a visual masterpiece.
- The ultimate automotive playset – Forza Motorsport 7 features more than 700 ForzaVista cars to collect, race and customize and 30 racing environments with more than 200 ribbons. Plus, Forza Motorsport 7 offers more Porsche models than any racing game and an unparalleled portfolio of car manufacturers, including every premium brand. And for the first time in Forza’s history, players can personalize their appearance with a massive race gear collection that includes hundreds of options spanning decades of race history and pop culture.
- Everyone can play, compete and watch – Forza Motorsport 7 continues in the footsteps of previous games by providing unprecedented tuning, new Assists and Mods to suit players of all skill levels. And thanks to the Forza Racing Championship esports league, enhanced spectating modes and Mixer integration, everyone can compete.
Forza Racing Championship at the 24 Hours of Le Mans - Next weekend, we’re excited to host another event for our fans with Porsche. At the 85th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Forza Racing Championship (ForzaRC) Season 3: The Porsche Cup Elite finals will take place, making it the largest racing esports event ever hosted at Le Mans.
To mark this occasion, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), creator and organizer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, created an entirely new category for esports, the Official Endurance Esports Category. After the esports race, the winner of the ForzaRC finals will accept a trophy on the same podium as the winning Le Mans drivers.
