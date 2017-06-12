Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Adventure-Prequel startet Ende August
Square Enix und Dontnod Entertainment haben während der Xbox Präsentation auf der E3 2017 mit Life is Strange: Before the Storm den zweiten Teil der Adventure-Serie vorgestellt, welcher aktuell bei Deck Nine Games entsteht. Das dreiteilige Prequel setzt drei Jahre nach dem ersten Teil an. "Die 16-jährige Rebellin Chloe Price freundet sich mit Rachel Amber, einem hübschen und beliebten Mädchen an, dessen Welt durch ein Familiengeheimnis auf den Kopf gestellt wird. Die neue Freundschaft gibt den beiden Mädchen Stärke und Zuversicht, ihre inneren Dämonen zu besiegen". Die erste Episode von Life is Strange: Before the Storm erscheint am 31. August für PC, PlaySation 4 und die Xbox One.
LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM is set in Arcadia Bay, three years before the events of the first game in the series. Players will take on the role of a rebellious 16 year-old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber; a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel’s world is turned upside down by a family secret, it takes this new-found alliance to give each other the strength to overcome their demons.
"LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM is a key release for Square Enix this year and is being created as a direct response to fans asking to return to Arcadia Bay so they can revisit the characters they fell in love with," said Lee Singleton, Head of Studio at Square Enix London Studios. "Many people can identify a particular person who significantly influenced their life; the person that ultimately shaped who they became. LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM is about this exact moment."
Whilst the first released game in the series was created by DONTNOD Entertainment in Paris, LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM is being developed by Denver based studio, Deck Nine Games.
"The original LIFE IS STRANGE brought a new level of depth and real-world emotion to the narrative adventure game genre and holds a strong place in many people’s hearts, including our own," said Jeff Litchford, Vice President at Deck Nine Games. "It’s an absolute privilege to work on the next game in the series and it’s our chance to do justice to the series and prove the quality of our unique StoryForge toolset from our very talented team."
