God of War - Frisches Gameplay & Einblicke hinter die Kulissen
Sony Interactive Entertainment und die Santa Monica Studios haben im Rahmen der diesjährigen E3 in Los Angeles frisches Gameplay-Material aus God of War präsentiert, dem neuesten Teil der Action-Adventure-Reihe, welcher im vergangenen Jahr erstmals vorgestellt wurde. Das neue Video liefert weitere Einblicke in die Story und das Zusammenspiel zwischen Kratos und seinem Sohn, gleichermaßen bekommt man einen Eindruck zum Kampfsystem und was die Kalifornier in punkto Storytelling geplant haben. Erscheinen soll God of War dem derzeitigen Stand nach Anfang 2018 - exklusiv für die PlayStation 4.
Wer einen umfangreichen Blick hinter die Kulissen und die Entwicklung werfen möchte, bekam gestern Nacht die Gelegenheit dazu. Während eines rund einstündigen "Behind the Curtain"-Panels im Rahmen des von Geoff Keighley organisierten E3 Coliseum 2017, stellten sich Game Director Cory Barlog und sein Team den Fragen und plauderten über die Entstehung des neuen God of War. Die Aufzeichnung dieses informativen und amüsanten Panels findet sich natürlich auf YouTube.
It is a new beginning for Kratos. Living as a man, outside the shadow of the gods, he seeks solitude in the unfamiliar lands of Norse mythology. With new purpose and his son at his side, Kratos must fight for survival as powerful forces threaten to disrupt the new life he has created...
Set within the untamed forests, mountains, and realms of Norse lore, God of War features a distinctly new setting with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods.
With an intimate, over-the-shoulder free camera that brings the action closer than ever, combat in God of War is up close, frenetic, and unflinching. Kratos’ axe - powerful, magic and multi-faceted – is a brutal weapon as well as a versatile tool for exploration.
