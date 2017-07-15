Masquerada: Songs and Shadows - Erscheint Anfang August für Konsolen
Ysbryd Games und das Entwicklerteam der Witching Hour Studios haben den Releasetermin für die Konsolen-Version zu Masquerada: Songs and Shadows bekannt gegeben. Das in der Renaissance-Ära angesiedelte Strategie-RPG erscheint demnach, nach seiner PC/Mac-Veröffentlichung im vergangenen Sommer, am 8. August nun auch für die PlayStation 4 und Xbox One. Mit dem Konsolen-Release wird auch ein New Game+ Modus ins Spiel integriert der neue Szenen und Dialoge sowie weitere Verbesserungen mit sich bringt. Darüber hinaus werden auch neue Sprachen im Spiel verfügbar sein, u.a. Deutsch. PC-Spieler erhalten diese Neuerungen durch ein kostenloses Update ebenfalls.
Set in a city-state whose people don't believe in an afterlife and where only the rich and powerful are granted the privilege of being remembered after their passing, the world of Masquerada: Songs and Shadows is one with rich lore and world building, bright, hand-painted environments, and a thoughtful story that explores how societies deal with love, life, power and death.
It's been five years since Gavar was exiled. Allowed to return home in exchange for investigating the disappearance of an old friend who has been researching the Mascherines, magical masks that grant extraordinary powers, Cicero's journey will force him to navigate through a civil war and a mystical, ancient history full of intrigue and tragedy.
Cicero and his four companions will confound their enemies in real-time combat with tactical pause. Between skill trees of Cicero and his allies, the party can activate elemental combos to deal devastating damage.
"Masquerada was an incredible experience for me. As a lover of storytelling and character development, the incredible writing of the game drew me in immediately," says Matt Mercer, voice actor for Cicero Gavar. "Now mix this grand tale with my love of Isometric RPGs of yore, and I'm sold on multiple levels. I'm not just a cast member of the project, but a dedicated fan."
