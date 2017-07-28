Immortal Planet - Ronin-Macher veröffentlicht "Souls-Like" Action-RPG
Der polnische Indie-Entwickler Tomasz Waclawek (teedoubleuGAMES) präsentiert, nach dem rundenbasierten Action-Plattform-Game Ronin, mit Immortal Planet sein neuestes Projekt: Ein "Souls-Like" Action-RPG mit anspruchsvollen Levels sowie herausfordernden Boss-Kämpfen, in denen Geduld und Konzentration genauso wichtig sind, wie der geschickte Einsatz eurer Fähigkeiten und der Blick auf euren Ausdauerbalken. Einen guten Eindruck zum Look'n'Feel liefert der nachstehende Release-Trailer. Immortal Planet ist ab sofort für PC über Steam oder GOG.com erhältlich - in der Launchwoche erhaltet ihr zudem einen 10%-Rabatt.
On the icy surface of a forgotten planet stand ruined tombs where immortals sleep. While sleepless warriors roam the halls with their minds eroded by eternity, a lone Awakewalker emerges from cryosleep. With no memory of their past, it’s up to them to forge their future, discover the planet’s mysteries, and find a way out of this icy hell…
Immortal Planet is an action RPG with challenging combat where you’ll explore the crumbling remains of a society of immortals trapped in endless cycles of rebirth. Forced to fight your way to unearthing the planet's mystery, you’ll make use of various spells, a variety of attacks, and special items… Explore this not-so-welcoming universe, fight the immortals, and experience a game that treats the player with respect for their abilities.
The planet is immortal; its inhabitants too. What happened here and why? Is it even possible to break the curse? Begin this amazing quest – it’s your mission to unravel the mystery.
- Souls-like Progression: Recover Experiences lost upon death and use them to upgrade your character. Customize your playstyle with dozens of items and spells.
- Methodical Combat: Patience and focus are much more important than reflexes. Block, dodge and tackle enemies while managing your stamina. You can see enemy stamina and exploit it to stun them when they are exhausted.
- Tight Level Design: Levels are designed around single checkpoints from which you explore the area around it. Levels feature many unlockable shortcuts so you are always progressing no matter what.
- Intense Bossfights: Every level features a powerful boss enemy. Fights with these enemies are multi-stage struggles that are a real test of skill and determination.
