Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier - Video liefert erste Gameplay-Eindrücke
Twentieth Century Fox Film und The Imaginarium gewähren im nachstehenden Gameplay-Video einen ersten Blick in das kürzlich angekündigte Adventure Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier. Wie vermutet, geht man dabei den Weg der Telltale-Adventures und gibt dem Spieler im Wesentlichen unterschiedliche Entscheidungsmöglichkeiten über Dialoge oder Aktionen an die Hand, die die Geschichte des interaktiven Films in ein andere Richtung lenken. Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier soll noch in diesem Jahr für PC, PlayStation 4 und die Xbox One veröffentlicht werden.
In Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier, a new chapter for the apes begins. Many apes died in the Battle of San Francisco while others, fearing Caesar was dead at Koba’s hands, fled to start a new life far away from San Francisco, Koba and human soldiers. One of these new tribes was lead by Khan, who took his apes north. After many months of searching, Khan and his sons found a mountain that the tribe could call home. However, now that summer is ending, food is running out and the tribe is beginning to starve. As each day passes, food becomes scarcer and the tribe’s hunters have to venture farther away from the safety of their mountain.
Unknown to Khan and his troop of apes, nestled in the mountain valley floor, a human settlement has survived the Simian Flu apocalypse. A hundred souls live in a fortified compound, once the nucleus of a thriving town known as Millerton. Food is scarce and new mayor Jess Ross has to marshal her people as they struggle daily to make a life for Millerton. Times are hard with little communication from the outside, the townsfolk must rely on their crops and cattle to survive the upcoming winter.
Soon the apes will come face to face with humans for the first time in their new home. The choices you make as leader will affect both groups as well as how you are perceived by your friends and your foes. Your decisions have consequences for the survival of ape and human alike.
