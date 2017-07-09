PlayStation Now - Neue Beta-Anmeldung & Infos zum Start in Deutschland
Sony Interactive Entertainment lädt erneut auch Spieler aus Deutschland zu einer neuen Beta-Phase seines Streaming-Service PlayStation Now ein - der letzte Aufruf fand im Dezember 2015 statt. Die Beta-Ankündigung bestätigt gleichermaßen auch, dass der Abo-Service nun endlich auch hierzulande an den Start gehen soll. Noch in diesem Jahr, heißt es. Darüber hinaus wurde das Angebot nun auch um PS4-Spiele erweitert. Somit wird man neben zahlreichen Spielen der PlayStation 3 auch Titel der jüngsten Konsolen-Generation über PlayStation Now spielen können - nicht nur auf seiner PlayStation 4, sondern auch auf seinem PC. Wer Interesse an der nächsten Beta-Phase hat, sollte sich hier mit seinem PSN-Tag registrieren.
Endlos-Action im Streaming-Format: Mit PS Now habt ihr die Möglichkeit, Hunderte PS3- und PS4-Titel zu streamen, ohne die Games herunterladen zu müssen. Außerdem könnt ihr Trophäen für PS3 und PS4 freischalten, im Online-Multiplayer spielen und Status-Updates zu eurem Gameplay mit eurer Freundesliste teilen. Keine Konsole? Kein Problem. Die riesige PS Now-Spielesammlung ist auch für euren Windows-PC oder Laptop verfügbar: Dies ist die einzige Möglichkeit, PlayStation-Exklusivtitel wie The Last of Us oder Uncharted auf dem PC zu spielen.
Here is the full list of all of the new PS4 games available as of today on PlayStation Now: Killzone Shadow Fall, God of War 3 Remastered, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, WWE 2K16, Tropico 5, Ultra Street Fighter IV, F1 2015, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Evolve, MX vs ATV Supercross Encore, Resogun, Helldivers, Broken Age, Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition, Grim Fandango Remastered, Akiba’s Beat, Castlestorm Definitive Edition, Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky, Nidhogg, Super Mega Baseball.
Streaming games via PS Now allows you to access other cool PlayStation features. Unlock both PS3 and PS4 trophies, send and receive multiplayer invites (PlayStation Plus not required for online multiplayer within PS Now), and your gameplay status updates will be seen by your friend list. You can also copy your PS4 save files back and forth between your PS Plus cloud storage (PS Plus subscription required) and the PS Now cloud save storage. That way, you can continue your game where you left off if you end up buying it later, or want to finish playing a game on PS Now with your own save file.
