Ataribox - Design der mysteriösen Atari-Konsole vorgestellt
Als das Ataribox Project Team am Rande der E3 Expo 2017 einen Teaser-Trailer zur Ataribox präsentierte, dachte man zunächst an eine weitere Retro-Konsole im Stile des NES Classic Mini und dem jüngst angekündigten Nachfolger SNES Classic Mini von Nintendo. Was genau das Atari-Team plant ist nach wie vor nicht klar, allerdings hat man nun erste Produktfotos der Konsole veröffentlicht, die in zwei Editionen erscheinen soll. Einer Variante mit Holzoptik-Elementen, die an die alten Atari 2600 Zeiten erinnern soll und einer schlichten Edition in Schwarz-Rot.
Man darf gespannt sein, was uns am Ende der Teaser-Ankündigungen erwartet - allerdings sollten Spekulationen über eine Atari-Konsole die der Sony PlayStation, der Microsoft Xbox oder etwa der Nintendo Switch Konkurrenz macht, auszuschließen sein. Wer weiterhin am Ball bleiben und direkt informiert werden will, abonniert am Besten den Newsletter auf der offiziellen Ataribox-Website.
Inspired by classic Atari design elements (such as the iconic use of wood, ribbed lines, and raised back); we are creating a smooth design, with ribs that flow seamlessly all around the body of the product, a front panel that can be either wood or glass, a front facing logo, indicator lights that glow through the material, and an array of new ports (HDMI, 4xUSB, SD). We intend to release two editions: a wood edition, and a black/red edition.
As you can guess, those ports suggest modern internal specs. It also means that while we will be delivering classic gaming content, we will also be delivering current gaming content.
We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, features, pricing, timing etc. We’re not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we’ve opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so. There are a lot of milestones, challenges and decision points in front of us in the months ahead. We’ll be giving you lots more information and status updates as we progress, and we are thrilled to have you along for the ride!
