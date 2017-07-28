Indie Arena Booth - gamescom 2017 Line-Up mit über 80 Spielen
Das Team des Indie Arena Booth präsentiert zu seinem fünften Jubiläum das bisher umfangreichste Spiele-Line-Up und lädt alle Interessierten auf seinen "über 1.000 Quadratmeter großen" und damit "weltgrößten Gemeinschaftsstand für Spieleentwickler" auf der diesjährigen gamescom 2017 in Köln ein, die vom 22. - 26. August stattfinden wird. "Über 80 Games aus 24 Ländern werden vor Ort spielbar sein. Dabei bewegt sich die Bandbreite der Titel von Newcomer-Teams bis AA Indie-Publishern". Eine umfangreiche finanzielle Unterstützung ermöglicht es dem Team, das sich aus den deutschen Spielefirmen Hammer Labs, Rat King Entertainment und Threaks zusammensetzt, den Stand erstmalig in Vollzeit zu betreuen.
Eine weitere Premiere stellt das Indie Arena Booth LIVE Streaming Studio dar: "Hier werden Streamer die Möglichkeit haben, Spieleentwickler zu treffen und ihre Spiele live vom Indie Arena Booth zu übertragen." Einen Vorgeschmack auf die reichhaltige Spieleauswahl liefert der nachstehende Trailer, eine nahezu komplette Übersicht der Titel und weitere Details finden sich anbei und auf der offiziellen Indie Arena Booth Website.
Die diesjährigen Highlights sind die Spiele Frostpunk (11 bit studios), Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte), Serious Sam: I Hate Running Backwards (CroTeam), Dead Cells (Motion Twin) und Everspace (Rockfish Games). Humble Bundle, Surprise Attack, Daedalic, Kongregate und Playdius werden mehrere Titel aus Ihren Publishing-Katalogen präsentieren. Beeindruckende Senkrechtstarter wie Scorn (EBB Software), Black The Fall (Sand Sailor Studio), FAR: Lone Sails (Okomotive) und Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries) runden das Programm ab.
Ein Novum ist dieses Jahr das Indie Arena Booth LIVE Streaming Studio. Hier werden Streamer die Möglichkeit haben, Spieleentwickler zu treffen und ihre Spiele live vom Indie Arena Booth zu übertragen. Für das Studio gibt es noch offene Slots, daher können sich interessierte Streamer mit dem Indie Arena Booth Marketing-Team in Verbindung setzen. Des Weiteren zeigt der IGJAM (Deutschlands größter Gamejam) die Highlights aus fünf Jahren Jams und zum ersten Mal stellt eine brasilianische Delegation die besten Indiegames aus dem größten Land Südamerikas aus.
Zudem öffnet sich mit dem fünften Jubiläum für den Indie Arena Booth ein weiteres neues Kapitel. Dieses Jahr betreut das Team, bestehend aus preisgekrönten deutschen Spielefirmen (Hammer Labs, Rat King Entertainment und THREAKS) den Stand in Vollzeit. Dies wird durch die finanzielle Unterstützung der EU (Access to Market Förderung), des Bundesministeriums für Verkehr und digitale Infrastruktur, dem BIU – Bundesverband Interaktive Unterhaltungssoftware e. V., und Games Germany - Regional Funds and Networks, ermöglicht. Gleichwohl kommt der Hauptteil des Sponsorings erneut von großzügigen Partnern aus der Industrie.
Die Indie Arena Booth Spiele auf der gamescom 2017:
- A Hat in Time by Gears for Breakfast
- A Room Beyond by René Bühling
- Unannounced project by Accidental Queens
- Aegis Defenders by GUTS Department
- AER - Memories of Old by Forgotten Key
- All I Have is Time by THREAKS
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons by eXiin
- Away: Journey to the Unexpected by Aurélien Regard
- Battle Bolts by Shot Second
- Behind Stars and Under Hills by Rat King
- Black The Fall by Sand Sailor Studio
- Blind by Tiny Bull
- Chaos auf Deponia by Daedalic Entertainment GmbH
- Code 7 - Episode 1: Threading by Goodwolf Studio
- Dead Cells by Motion Twin
- Dead In Vinland by CCCP
- Deru - The Art of Cooperation by Ink Kit GmbH
- Dimension Drive by 2Awesome Studio
- Distance by Refract
- Downward Spiral: Prologue by 3rd Eye Studios Oy Ltd
- EVERSPACE by ROCKFISH Games
- FAR: Lone Sails by Okomotive / Mixtvision
- Felix The Reaper by Kong Orange
- FOX n FORESTS by Bonus Level Entertainment
- Frostpunk by 11 bit studios
- Fugl by Team Fugl
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced by Antab Studio
- Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander by Massive Damage, Inc.
- Heavy Metal Machines by Hoplon Infotainment
- I Hate Running Backwards by Binx Interactive
- Jengo by Robot Wizard
- Keyboard Sports - The final tribute by Triband
- Legrand Legacy by SEMISOFT
- Light Fall by Bishop Games
- LIGHTFIELD by Lost in the Garden
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill by Megagon Industries
- Megaton Rainfall by Pentadimensional Games
- Moonlighter by Digital Sun
- Moons of Madness by Rock Pocket Games
- MOTHERGUNSHIP by Grip Digital s.r.o.
- Necrosphere by Cat Nigiri
- Nine Parchments by Frozenbyte
- No Heroes Here by Mad Mimic Interactive
- No Truce With The Furies by ZA/UM Studio
- Nova Nukers! by Lemonbomb Entertainment GmbH
- Oh My Godheads by Titutitech, SL
- Orwell by Osmotic Studios
- Pankapu: The Lost Aegis by Too Kind Studio
- Planetoid Pioneers by Data Realms
- Pressure Overdrive by Chasing Carrots
- Reverse: Time Collapse by Meangrip
- RITE of ILK by Turtleneck Studios
- Russian Subway Dogs by Spooky Squid Games Inc.
- Scorn by EBB SOFTWARE D.O.O.
- Semblance by Nyamakop
- Shift Quantum by Fishing Cactus
- SKARA The Blade Remains by SKARA The Blade Remains Ltd
- Slime-san by Fabraz
- Solo by Team Gotham
- Starlit Archery Club by Rockhead Games
- Staxel by Plukit
- Stifled by Gattai Games
- Stormbound: Kingdom Wars by Paladin Studios
- Strikers Edge by Fun Punch Games
- sU and the Quest for meaning by Guillaume Bouckaert
- Super Fancy Pants Adventure by Borne Games
- The Inner World - The Last Windmonk by Studio Fizbin
- The InnerFriend by PLAYMIND
- Think of the Children by Jammed Up Studios
- Tiny Tanks by LeadFollow Games
- UnderRaid by Dynamic Deadlines GmbH & Co. KG
- Unforeseen Incidents by Backwoods Entertainment
