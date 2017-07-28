Indie Arena Booth - gamescom 2017 Line-Up mit über 80 Spielen

Das Team des Indie Arena Booth präsentiert zu seinem fünften Jubiläum das bisher umfangreichste Spiele-Line-Up und lädt alle Interessierten auf seinen "über 1.000 Quadratmeter großen" und damit "weltgrößten Gemeinschaftsstand für Spieleentwickler" auf der diesjährigen gamescom 2017 in Köln ein, die vom 22. - 26. August stattfinden wird. "Über 80 Games aus 24 Ländern werden vor Ort spielbar sein. Dabei bewegt sich die Bandbreite der Titel von Newcomer-Teams bis AA Indie-Publishern". Eine umfangreiche finanzielle Unterstützung ermöglicht es dem Team, das sich aus den deutschen Spielefirmen Hammer Labs, Rat King Entertainment und Threaks zusammensetzt, den Stand erstmalig in Vollzeit zu betreuen.

Eine weitere Premiere stellt das Indie Arena Booth LIVE Streaming Studio dar: "Hier werden Streamer die Möglichkeit haben, Spieleentwickler zu treffen und ihre Spiele live vom Indie Arena Booth zu übertragen." Einen Vorgeschmack auf die reichhaltige Spieleauswahl liefert der nachstehende Trailer, eine nahezu komplette Übersicht der Titel und weitere Details finden sich anbei und auf der offiziellen Indie Arena Booth Website.




Die diesjährigen Highlights sind die Spiele Frostpunk (11 bit studios), Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte), Serious Sam: I Hate Running Backwards (CroTeam), Dead Cells (Motion Twin) und Everspace (Rockfish Games). Humble Bundle, Surprise Attack, Daedalic, Kongregate und Playdius werden mehrere Titel aus Ihren Publishing-Katalogen präsentieren. Beeindruckende Senkrechtstarter wie Scorn (EBB Software), Black The Fall (Sand Sailor Studio), FAR: Lone Sails (Okomotive) und Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries) runden das Programm ab.

Ein Novum ist dieses Jahr das Indie Arena Booth LIVE Streaming Studio. Hier werden Streamer die Möglichkeit haben, Spieleentwickler zu treffen und ihre Spiele live vom Indie Arena Booth zu übertragen. Für das Studio gibt es noch offene Slots, daher können sich interessierte Streamer mit dem Indie Arena Booth Marketing-Team in Verbindung setzen. Des Weiteren zeigt der IGJAM (Deutschlands größter Gamejam) die Highlights aus fünf Jahren Jams und zum ersten Mal stellt eine brasilianische Delegation die besten Indiegames aus dem größten Land Südamerikas aus.

Zudem öffnet sich mit dem fünften Jubiläum für den Indie Arena Booth ein weiteres neues Kapitel. Dieses Jahr betreut das Team, bestehend aus preisgekrönten deutschen Spielefirmen (Hammer Labs, Rat King Entertainment und THREAKS) den Stand in Vollzeit. Dies wird durch die finanzielle Unterstützung der EU (Access to Market Förderung), des Bundesministeriums für Verkehr und digitale Infrastruktur, dem BIU – Bundesverband Interaktive Unterhaltungssoftware e. V., und Games Germany - Regional Funds and Networks, ermöglicht. Gleichwohl kommt der Hauptteil des Sponsorings erneut von großzügigen Partnern aus der Industrie.

Die Indie Arena Booth Spiele auf der gamescom 2017:

    Coole Sache, habe mir direkt mal Aegis Defenders, AER, Away: Journey to the Unexpected, Frostpunk, Nine Parchments, Lonely Mountains: Downhill, No Truce With The Furies, RITE of ILK, Moonlighter, Legrand Legacy, … auf die Liste geschrieben =)
