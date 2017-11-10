EA übernimmt Respawn Entertainment - Neues Titanfall & Star-Wars-Spiel bestätigt
Nachdem Electronic Arts zuletzt mit der Schließung von Visceral Games für Stimmung sorgte, folgt nun die Bekanntgabe der Übernahme von Respawn Entertainment. EA legt für das Studio der Titanfall-Macher, das 2010 von Jason West und Vince Zampella gegründet wurde, nachdem diese im Zwist mit Activision gebrochen und Infinity Ward verlassen haben, 151 Millionen US-Dollar in bar und weitere 164 Millionen US-Dollar in Form einer langfristigen Aktienbeteiligung auf den Tisch. Desweiteren winken weitere Bonuszahlungen von bis zu 140 Millionen US-Dollar, wenn mit zukünftigen Titeln bestimmte Meilensteine erreicht werden. Im Zuge dessen hat man bestätigt, dass das Studio derzeit an einem dritten Teil von Titanfall, einem bisher unangekündigten Spiel im Star Wars Universum sowie einem VR-Spiel arbeitet.
"We’ve seen firsthand the world-class caliber of Respawn as a development studio with incredible vision, deep talent and an inspiring creative mindset," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. "Our longtime partnership is grounded in a shared desire to push the boundaries and deliver extraordinary and innovative new experiences for players around the world. Together, we’ve brought this to life in the Titanfall franchise, and now with the Respawn team joining EA, we have exciting plans to accomplish even more amazing things in the future."
"We started Respawn with the goal to create a studio with some of the best talent in the industry, and to be a top developer of innovative games," said Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment. "We felt that now was the time to join an industry leader that brings the resources and support we need for long term success, while still keeping our culture and creative freedom. EA has been a great partner over the years with Titanfall and Titanfall 2, and we’re excited to combine our strengths. This is a great next step for Respawn, EA, and our players."
