News
Reviews
Games
Previews
Release-Kalender
PAKcast - Podcast
Screenshots & Artworks
USK und PEGI Alterskennzeichen
Gametrailer
Achievements & Trophies
Screens & Artworks
Bücher & Comics
Filme
Home|Blog
Gametrailer
Heroes of the Storm
Team
Kontakt
Login / Registrieren
Jetzt registrieren.
Passwort vergessen?
Heroes of the Storm
- "Hanamura" Schlachtfeld Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 17. April 2017 | 4:53 min
Teilen
Gefällt mir!
Heroes of the Storm
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (409)
Gametrailer & Videos (124)
Entwickler:
Blizzard Entertainment
Publisher:
Blizzard Entertainment
Genre:
MOBA
Plattform:
PC, Mac
Release:
02.06.2015
Weitere
Gametrailer zu Heroes of the Storm
29. März 2017
Heroes of the Storm
- Cassia Spotlight Video
6. März 2017
1
Heroes of the Storm
- Probius Spotlight Video
5. März 2017
Heroes of the Storm
- "Probius, Reittiere und mehr" Preview Trailer
3. März 2017
2
Heroes of the Storm
- Probius Trailer
9. Februar 2017
Heroes of the Storm
- Lucio Spotlight Video
6. Februar 2017
Heroes of the Storm
- "Lucio, Skins und Reittiere" Preview Trailer
News zum Spiel
Heroes of the Storm
- BlizzCon-Neuigkeiten mit neuen Helden & mehr
Heroes of the Storm
- MOBA startet in die offene Beta-Phase
Heroes of the Storm
- Blizzard datiert Release und öffentliche Beta
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.
Name:*
E-Mail (wird nicht angezeigt):*
Eigene Homepage (optional):
Dein Kommentar:*
Antispam:*
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.