News
Reviews
Games
Previews
Release-Kalender
PAKcast - Podcast
Screenshots & Artworks
USK und PEGI Alterskennzeichen
Gametrailer
Achievements & Trophies
Screens & Artworks
Bücher & Comics
Filme
Home|Blog
Gametrailer
Guardians of the Galaxy
Team
Kontakt
Login / Registrieren
Jetzt registrieren.
Passwort vergessen?
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Episode #1 Launch Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 17. April 2017 | 2:17 min
Teilen
Gefällt mir!
Guardians of the Galaxy
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (6)
Gametrailer & Videos (3)
PlayStation Trophies
Entwickler:
Telltale Games
Publisher:
Telltale Games
Genre:
Adventure
Plattform:
PC, Mac, PS4, XboxOne, Switch, iOS, Android
Release:
18.04.2017
Weitere
Gametrailer zu Guardians of the Galaxy
30. März 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Debüt Trailer
2. Dezember 2016
Guardians of the Galaxy
- TGA 2016 Reveal Teaser Trailer
Zufällige
Screenshots aus Guardians of the Galaxy
PlayStation Trophies
Erfolge, Achievements & Trophies
Guardians of the Galaxy - PlayStation Trophies
News zum Spiel
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Neues Telltale-Adventure startet Mitte April
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Das Marvel-Adventure von Telltale Games
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.
Name:*
E-Mail (wird nicht angezeigt):*
Eigene Homepage (optional):
Dein Kommentar:*
Antispam:*
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.