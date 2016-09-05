News
Reviews
Games
Previews
Release-Kalender
PAKcast - Podcast
Screenshots & Artworks
USK und PEGI Alterskennzeichen
Gametrailer
Achievements & Trophies
Screens & Artworks
Bücher & Comics
Filme
Home|Blog
Gametrailer
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
Team
Kontakt
Login / Registrieren
Jetzt registrieren.
Passwort vergessen?
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- "Die Erkundung Georgiens" Tutorial Gameplay Video
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 21. April 2017 | 5:32 min
Teilen
Gefällt mir!
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (45)
Gametrailer & Videos (12)
PlayStation Trophies
Entwickler:
City Interactive
Publisher:
City Interactive
Genre:
FPS
Plattform:
PC, PS4, XboxOne
Release:
25.04.2017
Weitere
Gametrailer zu Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
13. April 2017
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- "Dangerous" Trailer
30. März 2017
1
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Soundtrack Trailer
15. März 2017
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- "Brothers" Story Trailer
3. Februar 2017
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Open Beta Trailer
28. Januar 2017
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Sniper-Taktik Tutorial Video #1
20. Dezember 2016
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Slaughterhouse Gameplay Walkthrough Video
Preview / Vorschau
5. September 2016
4
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 - Preview
News zum Spiel
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Veröffentlichung auf Ende April verschoben
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Kostenloser Season-Pass für Vorbesteller
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Anmeldephase für PC-Beta hat begonnen
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.
Name:*
E-Mail (wird nicht angezeigt):*
Eigene Homepage (optional):
Dein Kommentar:*
Antispam:*
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.