Friday the 13th: The Game
Friday the 13th: The Game
- Release Date Trailer
Kithaitaa
am 21. April 2017 | 2:40 min | 60fps
Friday the 13th: The Game
Entwickler:
Gun Media
Publisher:
Kickstarter
Genre:
Horror-Action
Plattform:
PC, PS4, XboxOne
Release:
26.05.2017
3. September 2016
Friday the 13th: The Game
- PAX West 2016 Trailer
13. Juni 2016
1
Friday the 13th: The Game
- E3 2016 Gameplay Demo Video
23. April 2016
Friday the 13th: The Game
- "Jason Door Kill" Alpha-Gameplay Trailer
16. November 2015
Friday the 13th: The Game
- Pre-Alpha Gameplay Trailer
4. November 2015
Friday the 13th: The Game
- "Camp Crystal Lake" Pre-Alpha Flythrough Trailer
13. Oktober 2015
Friday the 13th: The Game
- Announcement Trailer
News zum Spiel
Friday the 13th: The Game
- Kickstarter-Kampagne auf Erfolgskurs
