Gametrailer
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
- Fenix Co-op-Kommandant Preview Video
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 25. April 2017 | 5:31 min
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
Screenshots & Artworks (72)
Gametrailer & Videos (21)
Entwickler:
Blizzard Entertainment
Publisher:
Blizzard Entertainment
Genre:
RTS
Plattform:
PC, Mac
Release:
10.11.2015
4. November 2016
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
- Alexei Stukov Co-op-Kommandant Trailer
13. Oktober 2016
1
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
- Nova Co-op-Kommandantin Trailer
4. Oktober 2016
1
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
- Patch 3.7 Overview Trailer
17. August 2016
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
- Co-op-Missionen Overview Trailer
16. August 2016
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
- Alarak Co-op-Kommandant Trailer
7. November 2015
1
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
- Launch Trailer
10. Dezember 2015
6
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void - Review
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
- Prolog-Kampagne frei verfügbar
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
- Details zur Collector's Edition
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
- Blizzard enthüllt Releasetermin
