Gametrailer
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
- "Fame & Strategy" DLC Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 26. April 2017 | 4:26 min
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (124)
Gametrailer & Videos (6)
PlayStation Trophies
Entwickler:
Koei Tecmo
Publisher:
Koei Tecmo
Genre:
Strategie-Simulation
Plattform:
PC, PS4
Release:
08.07.2016
Weitere
Gametrailer zu Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
5. Juli 2016
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
- Launch Trailer
23. Juni 2016
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
- Gameplay Overview Trailer
25. Mai 2016
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
- Hero-Mode Event Cutscenes Trailer
20. April 2016
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
- Warfare Gameplay Trailer
1. April 2016
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
- Announcement Trailer
News zum Spiel
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
- Release für Juli angekündigt
