News
Reviews
Games
Previews
Release-Kalender
PAKcast - Podcast
Screenshots & Artworks
USK und PEGI Alterskennzeichen
Gametrailer
Achievements & Trophies
Screens & Artworks
Bücher & Comics
Filme
Home|Blog
Gametrailer
The Bard's Tale IV
Team
Kontakt
Login / Registrieren
Jetzt registrieren.
Passwort vergessen?
The Bard's Tale IV
- "Combat" Entwickler-Gameplay Video
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 1. Mai 2017 | 10:14 min
Teilen
Gefällt mir!
The Bard's Tale IV
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (12)
Gametrailer & Videos (6)
Entwickler:
inXile Entertainment
Publisher:
inXile Entertainment
Genre:
Rollenspiel
Plattform:
PC, Mac
Release:
2017
Weitere
Gametrailer zu The Bard's Tale IV
8. Februar 2017
The Bard's Tale IV
- Combat First Look Gameplay Video
29. September 2016
The Bard's Tale IV
- "The World of Caith" Teaser Trailer
19. Juni 2015
1
The Bard's Tale IV
- "Mark Morgan" Music Trailer
4. Juni 2015
3
The Bard's Tale IV
- In-Engine Gameplay Trailer
3. Juni 2015
1
The Bard's Tale IV
- Kickstarter Promotion Video
News zum Spiel
The Bard's Tale IV
- inXile präsentiert erstes In-Engine Video
The Bard's Tale IV
- Kickstarter-Kampagne startet Anfang Juni
The Bard's Tale IV
- Fortsetzung des RPG-Klassikers angekündigt
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.
Name:*
E-Mail (wird nicht angezeigt):*
Eigene Homepage (optional):
Dein Kommentar:*
Antispam:*
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.