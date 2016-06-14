News
Reviews
Games
Previews
Release-Kalender
PAKcast - Podcast
Screenshots & Artworks
USK und PEGI Alterskennzeichen
Gametrailer
Achievements & Trophies
Screens & Artworks
Bücher & Comics
Filme
Home|Blog
Gametrailer
Farpoint
Team
Kontakt
Login / Registrieren
Jetzt registrieren.
Passwort vergessen?
Farpoint
- Live-Action TV Spot Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 3. Mai 2017 | 0:30 min
Teilen
Gefällt mir!
Farpoint
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (10)
Gametrailer & Videos (3)
Entwickler:
Impulse Gear
Publisher:
Impulse Gear
Genre:
Action-Adventure
Plattform:
PS4
Virtual Reality
:
PlayStation VR
Release:
16.05.2017
Weitere
Gametrailer zu Farpoint
18. April 2017
Farpoint
- Story Trailer
14. Juni 2016
Farpoint
- E3 2016 Announcement Trailer
Zufällige
Screenshots aus Farpoint
Aktuelle Newsschnipsel
Darksiders 3
- Fortsetzung des Action-Adventures offiziell für 2018 bestätigt
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Details zum ersten DLC
Victor Vran
- Releasetermin für "Overkill Edition" verkündet
Dreamfall Chapters
- Story-Video stimmt auf den Konsolen-Release ein
De Blob
- Farbenfrohes 3D-Jump'n'Run jetzt für PC verfügbar
Gundam Versus
- Neuer Anime-Serienableger für PS4 angekündigt
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.
Name:*
E-Mail (wird nicht angezeigt):*
Eigene Homepage (optional):
Dein Kommentar:*
Antispam:*
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.