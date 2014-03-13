News
Reviews
Games
Previews
Release-Kalender
PAKcast - Podcast
Screenshots & Artworks
USK und PEGI Alterskennzeichen
Gametrailer
Achievements & Trophies
Screens & Artworks
Bücher & Comics
Filme
Home|Blog
Gametrailer
The Town Of Light
Team
Kontakt
Login / Registrieren
Jetzt registrieren.
Passwort vergessen?
The Town Of Light
- "The Shadow of Memories" Live-Action Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 4. Mai 2017 | 3:40 min
Teilen
Gefällt mir!
The Town Of Light
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (60)
Gametrailer & Videos (8)
Entwickler:
Lka.it
Publisher:
Lka.it
Wired Productions
Genre:
Adventure
Plattform:
PC, Mac, PS4, XboxOne
Release:
26.02.2016
(PS4, Xbox One) 06.06.2017
Weitere
Gametrailer zu The Town Of Light
26. Februar 2016
The Town Of Light
- Launch Trailer
29. Oktober 2015
The Town Of Light
- Story Trailer
5. August 2015
2
The Town Of Light
- gamescom 2015 Trailer
17. Juli 2015
1
The Town Of Light
- Gameplay Demo Video
13. März 2014
The Town Of Light
- Debüt Trailer
13. März 2014
The Town Of Light
- Indiegogo Promotion Video
Aktuelle Newsschnipsel
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
- Details zu den DLC-Paketen
Code Vein
- Erste Gameplay-Einblicke zum Souls-like Action-RPG
Darksiders 3
- Fortsetzung des Action-Adventures offiziell für 2018 bestätigt
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Details zum ersten DLC
Victor Vran
- Releasetermin für "Overkill Edition" verkündet
Dreamfall Chapters
- Story-Video stimmt auf den Konsolen-Release ein
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.
Name:*
E-Mail (wird nicht angezeigt):*
Eigene Homepage (optional):
Dein Kommentar:*
Antispam:*
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.