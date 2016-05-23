News
Gametrailer
The Siege and the Sandfox
The Siege and the Sandfox
- Pre-Alpha Gameplay Preview Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 11. Mai 2017 | 1:19 min | 60fps
The Siege and the Sandfox
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (19)
Gametrailer & Videos (2)
Entwickler:
Cardboard Sword
Publisher:
Chucklefish
Genre:
Stealth-Adventure
Plattform:
PC, Mac
Release:
2017
Gametrailer zu The Siege and the Sandfox
23. Mai 2016
23. Mai 2016
The Siege and the Sandfox
- Pre-Alpha Gameplay Teaser Trailer
Screenshots aus The Siege and the Sandfox
Aktuelle Newsschnipsel
Absolver
- Releasetermin und neues Gameplay-Video zum Kampfsystem
Vanquish
- Platinum Games' Sci-Fi-Shooter demnächst für PC verfügbar
The Town Of Light
- Psycho-Thriller erscheint Anfang Juni für Konsolen
Dragon Quest Heroes II
- Kostenlose Inhaltsupdates zum Action-RPG
TrackMania 2 Lagoon
- Nachschub für TrackMania-Fans kommt Ende Mai
Ancestors
- Hatred-Macher stellen ihr neues Spieleprojekt vor
