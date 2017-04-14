News
Reviews
Games
Previews
Release-Kalender
PAKcast - Podcast
Screenshots & Artworks
USK und PEGI Alterskennzeichen
Gametrailer
Achievements & Trophies
Screens & Artworks
Bücher & Comics
Filme
Home|Blog
Gametrailer
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
Team
Kontakt
Login / Registrieren
Jetzt registrieren.
Passwort vergessen?
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
- Character Introduction Trailer #3 (JP)
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 12. Mai 2017 | 2:11 min
Teilen
Gefällt mir!
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (69)
Gametrailer & Videos (5)
Entwickler:
Atlus
Publisher:
Atlus
Genre:
JRPG
Plattform:
3DS
Release:
2017
(Japan) 29.06.2017
Weitere
Gametrailer zu Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
12. Mai 2017
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
- Character Introduction Trailer #2 (JP)
21. April 2017
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
- Character Introduction Trailer (JP)
14. April 2017
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
- Opening Trailer (JP)
Zufällige
Screenshots aus Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
Aktuelle Newsschnipsel
Absolver
- Releasetermin und neues Gameplay-Video zum Kampfsystem
Vanquish
- Platinum Games' Sci-Fi-Shooter demnächst für PC verfügbar
The Town Of Light
- Psycho-Thriller erscheint Anfang Juni für Konsolen
Dragon Quest Heroes II
- Kostenlose Inhaltsupdates zum Action-RPG
TrackMania 2 Lagoon
- Nachschub für TrackMania-Fans kommt Ende Mai
Ancestors
- Hatred-Macher stellen ihr neues Spieleprojekt vor
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.
Name:*
E-Mail (wird nicht angezeigt):*
Eigene Homepage (optional):
Dein Kommentar:*
Antispam:*
Kommentare-Kommentier-Show
Deine Meinung ist gefragt.