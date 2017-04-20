News
Injustice 2
Injustice 2
Injustice 2
- Gameplay Launch Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 15. Mai 2017 | 1:00 min
Injustice 2
Screenshots & Artworks (34)
Gametrailer & Videos (31)
PlayStation Trophies
Entwickler:
NetherRealm Studios
Publisher:
Warner Bros. Interactive
Genre:
Beat 'em up
Plattform:
PS4, XboxOne
Release:
18.05.2017
Gametrailer zu Injustice 2
9. Mai 2017
Injustice 2
- "Everything you need to know" Gameplay Overview Trailer
5. Mai 2017
1
Injustice 2
- Fighter Pack DLC #1 Trailer
28. April 2017
Injustice 2
- Joker Reveal Trailer
28. April 2017
Injustice 2
- Darkseid Reveal Trailer
24. April 2017
Injustice 2
- Brainiac Reveal Trailer
20. April 2017
Injustice 2
- "Gebrochene Bündnisse" Trailer #5
Injustice 2 - PlayStation Trophies
News zum Spiel
Injustice 2
- Releasetermin und neuer Story-Trailer zum DC-Beat'em-Up
