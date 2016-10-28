Titanfall 2 - "Operation Frontier Shield" DLC Gameplay Trailer

Eingestellt von Kithaitaa am 18. Juli 2017 

  •  
  • Entwickler:Respawn Entertainment
  • Publisher:Electronic Arts
  • Genre:FPS
  • Plattform:PC, PS4, XboxOne
  • Release:28.10.2016

Review / Test

  • 4. November 2016
Titanfall 2 - Review 9

Titanfall 2 - Review


