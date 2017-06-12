News
Gametrailer
The Evil Within 2
The Evil Within 2
- "Survive" Gameplay Trailer
Kithaitaa
am 19. Juli 2017 | 1:43 min
The Evil Within 2
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (9)
Gametrailer & Videos (4)
Entwickler:
Tango Gameworks
Publisher:
Bethesda Softworks
Genre:
Survival-Horror
Plattform:
PC, PS4, XboxOne
Release:
13.10.2017
14. Juni 2017
The Evil Within 2
- E3 2017 Story Trailer
13. Juni 2017
The Evil Within 2
- E3 2017 Gameplay Trailer
12. Juni 2017
The Evil Within 2
- E3 2017 Announcement Trailer
News zum Spiel
The Evil Within 2
- Survival-Horror-Fortsetzung für Oktober bestätigt
