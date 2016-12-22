News
Gametrailer
Nights of Azure 2
Nights of Azure 2
- "Dramatic Beautiful Girls" Trailer (JP)
Kithaitaa
am 22. Juli 2017 | 1:52 min
Nights of Azure 2
Screenshots & Artworks (126)
Gametrailer & Videos (9)
Entwickler:
Gust
Publisher:
Koei Tecmo
Genre:
JRPG
Plattform:
PS4, Switch, PSVita
Release:
27.10.2017
(Japan) 22.12.2016
Nights of Azure 2
- Action-Rollenspiel erhält Europa-Releasetermin
