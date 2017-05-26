Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - "Mystical Maiden Dana" Trailer

Eingestellt von Kithaitaa am 27. Juli 2017 | 0:50 min | 60fps 

  •  
  • Entwickler:Nihon Falcom
  • Publisher:NIS America
  • Genre:Action-RPG
  • Plattform:PC, PS4, PSVita
  • Release:15.09.2017

News zum Spiel

