Home|Blog
Gametrailer
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- "Mystical Maiden Dana" Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 27. Juli 2017 | 0:50 min | 60fps
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (98)
Gametrailer & Videos (4)
Entwickler:
Nihon Falcom
Publisher:
NIS America
Genre:
Action-RPG
Plattform:
PC, PS4, PSVita
Release:
15.09.2017
Weitere
Gametrailer zu Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
1. Juli 2017
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- "Mysteries of the Isle" Trailer
13. Juni 2017
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- E3 2017 Trailer
26. Mai 2017
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Opening Movie Trailer
Zufällige
Screenshots aus Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
News zum Spiel
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Action-RPG erscheint Mitte September
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Hintergrundinfos zur Action-RPG-Serie
