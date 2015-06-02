Heroes of the Storm - "Garrosh, Skins und mehr" Preview Trailer

Eingestellt von Kithaitaa am 29. Juli 2017 | 2:18 min

  •  
  • Entwickler:Blizzard Entertainment
  • Publisher:Blizzard Entertainment
  • Genre:MOBA
  • Plattform:PC, Mac
  • Release:02.06.2015

Weitere Gametrailer zu Heroes of the Storm

Heroes of the Storm - Gametrailer

Heroes of the Storm - Garrosh Spotlight Video

Heroes of the Storm - Gametrailer

Heroes of the Storm - "Stukov, Skins und mehr" Preview Trailer

Heroes of the Storm - Gametrailer

Heroes of the Storm - Stukov Spotlight Video

Heroes of the Storm - Gametrailer

Heroes of the Storm - Malthael Spotlight Video

Heroes of the Storm - Gametrailer

Heroes of the Storm - "Malthael, Skins und mehr" Preview Trailer

Heroes of the Storm - Gametrailer

Heroes of the Storm - D.Va Spotlight Video

News zum Spiel

Kommentare-Kommentier-Show


Deine Meinung ist gefragt.
Name:*
E-Mail (wird nicht angezeigt):*
Eigene Homepage (optional):
Dein Kommentar:*
              
Antispam:*
 
Captcha