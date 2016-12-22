Nights of Azure 2 - Nintendo Switch Trailer (JP)

Eingestellt von Kithaitaa am 2. August 2017 | 1:48 min

  •  
  • Entwickler:Gust
  • Publisher:Koei Tecmo
  • Genre:JRPG
  • Plattform:PS4, Switch, PSVita
  • Release:27.10.2017
    (Japan) 22.12.2016

Weitere Gametrailer zu Nights of Azure 2

Nights of Azure 2 - Gametrailer

Nights of Azure 2 - "Dramatic Beautiful Girls" Trailer (JP)

Nights of Azure 2 - Gametrailer

Nights of Azure 2 - Action Gameplay Trailer

Nights of Azure 2 - Gametrailer

Nights of Azure 2 - EU Release Date Trailer

Nights of Azure 2 - Gametrailer

Nights of Azure 2 - "Event Scenes" Cutscene Trailer (JP)

Nights of Azure 2 - Gametrailer

Nights of Azure 2 - Gameplay Trailer #3 (JP)

Nights of Azure 2 - Gametrailer

Nights of Azure 2 - Soundtrack Preview Trailer

News zum Spiel

Kommentare-Kommentier-Show


Deine Meinung ist gefragt.
Name:*
E-Mail (wird nicht angezeigt):*
Eigene Homepage (optional):
Dein Kommentar:*
              
Antispam:*
 
Captcha