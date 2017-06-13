News
Gametrailer
Call of Duty: WWII
Call of Duty: WWII
- Private Beta Multiplayer Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 14. August 2017 | 1:21 min | 60fps
Call of Duty: WWII
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (20)
Gametrailer & Videos (10)
Call of Duty - Spieleserie
Entwickler:
Sledgehammer Games
Publisher:
Activision
Genre:
FPS
Plattform:
PC, PS4, XboxOne
Release:
03.11.2017
Weitere
Gametrailer zu Call of Duty: WWII
20. Juli 2017
1
Call of Duty: WWII
- Nazi Zombies Reveal Trailer
15. Juni 2017
1
Call of Duty: WWII
- "Airborne Division" Briefing Trailer
15. Juni 2017
1
Call of Duty: WWII
- "Operation Breakpoint" Briefing Trailer
15. Juni 2017
Call of Duty: WWII
- "Ardennes" Multiplayer Map Flythrough Trailer
15. Juni 2017
Call of Duty: WWII
- "Pointe Du Hoc" Multiplayer Map Flythrough Trailer
13. Juni 2017
2
Call of Duty: WWII
- E3 2017 Multiplayer Reveal Trailer
News zum Spiel
Call of Duty: WWII
- Details zum neuen "Nazi Zombies" Koop-Modus
Call of Duty: WWII
- Multiplayer vorgestellt & Beta-Termin bestätigt
Call of Duty: WWII
- Termin, Details & erste Eindrücke dank Ingame-Trailer
