Blog
Gametrailer
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Episode #2 Trrailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 12. Oktober 2017 | 1:49 min | 60fps
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (24)
Gametrailer & Videos (7)
Soundtrack zum Spiel
PlayStation Trophies
Xbox Achievements
Entwickler:
Deck Nine Games
Publisher:
Dontnod Entertainment
Genre:
Adventure
Plattform:
PC, PS4, XboxOne
Release:
31.08.2017
Weitere
Gametrailer zu Life is Strange: Before the Storm
21. August 2017
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- gamescom 2017 Trailer
17. August 2017
1
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Deluxe Edition Trailer
3. August 2017
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- "Chloe und David" Gameplay Video
18. Juli 2017
1
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- "Rachel und Chloe" Entwickler-Video
13. Juni 2017
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- E3 2017 Gameplay Demo Video
12. Juni 2017
3
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- E3 2017 Announcement Trailer
PlayStation Trophies
Erfolge, Achievements & Trophies
Life is Strange: Before the Storm - PlayStation Trophies
News zum Spiel
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Indieband Daughter liefert den Soundtrack
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Gameplay-Vorschau zum Prequel
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Adventure-Prequel startet Ende August
