Blog
Gametrailer
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Cinematic Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 26. Oktober 2017 | 2:49 min
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (80)
Gametrailer & Videos (10)
PlayStation Trophies
Final Fantasy - Spieleserie
Entwickler:
Square Enix
Publisher:
Square Enix
Genre:
JRPG
Plattform:
PS4
Release:
11.07.2017
Weitere
Gametrailer zu Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
12. Juli 2017
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Extended Launch Trailer
11. Juli 2017
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Launch Trailer
8. Juni 2017
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Story Trailer #2
26. Mai 2017
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Gambit System Trailer
26. April 2017
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Story Trailer
17. April 2017
1
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Soundtrack Trailer
Review / Test
21. August 2017
2
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - Review
News zum Spiel
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Termin & Collector's Edition vorgestellt
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- PS4-Remaster angekündigt
