Gametrailer
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
- "Heed the Call" Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 31. Oktober 2017 | 1:34 min
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (11)
Gametrailer & Videos (5)
Entwickler:
Nippon Ichi Software
Publisher:
NIS America
Genre:
JRPG
Plattform:
PS4
Release:
2018
(Japan) 23.02.2016
Weitere
Gametrailer zu The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
16. Februar 2017
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
- Pre-Release Trailer (JP)
12. Januar 2017
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
- Gameplay Overview Trailer #2 (JP)
28. November 2016
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
- Gameplay Overview Trailer (JP)
Zufällige
Screenshots aus The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
