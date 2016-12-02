News
Gametrailer
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Final Episode Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 2. November 2017 | 1:54 min | 60fps
Guardians of the Galaxy
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (12)
Gametrailer & Videos (7)
PlayStation Trophies
Xbox Achievements
Telltale Adventure Series - Spieleserie
Entwickler:
Telltale Games
Publisher:
Telltale Games
Genre:
Adventure
Plattform:
PC, Mac, PS4, XboxOne, Switch, iOS, Android
Release:
18.04.2017
6. Oktober 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Episode #4 Trailer
18. August 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Episode #3 Trailer
5. Juni 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Episode #2 Trailer
17. April 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Episode #1 Launch Trailer
30. März 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Debüt Trailer
2. Dezember 2016
Guardians of the Galaxy
- TGA 2016 Reveal Teaser Trailer
Guardians of the Galaxy - PlayStation Trophies
News zum Spiel
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Neues Telltale-Adventure startet Mitte April
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Das Marvel-Adventure von Telltale Games
