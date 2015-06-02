News
Gametrailer
Heroes of the Storm
Heroes of the Storm
- "Dragons of the Nexus" BlizzCon 2017 Trailer
Eingestellt von
Kithaitaa
am 3. November 2017 | 3:31 min
Heroes of the Storm
Artikel, News & Übersicht
Screenshots & Artworks (460)
Gametrailer & Videos (144)
Soundtrack zum Spiel
Entwickler:
Blizzard Entertainment
Publisher:
Blizzard Entertainment
Genre:
MOBA
Plattform:
PC, Mac
Release:
02.06.2015
Weitere
Gametrailer zu Heroes of the Storm
3. November 2017
Heroes of the Storm
- "Alexstrasza" Gameplay Trailer
17. Oktober 2017
Heroes of the Storm
- Schlotternächte 2017 Trailer
9. Oktober 2017
1
Heroes of the Storm
- Junkrat Spotlight Video
7. Oktober 2017
Heroes of the Storm
- "Junkrat, Schlotternächte und mehr" Preview Trailer
18. September 2017
Heroes of the Storm
- Ana Spotlight Video
15. September 2017
Heroes of the Storm
- "Volskaya-Fertigung" Schlachtfeld Trailer
News zum Spiel
Heroes of the Storm
- Veröffentlichung von HotS 2.0 heute im Live-Stream
Heroes of the Storm
- BlizzCon-Neuigkeiten mit neuen Helden & mehr
Heroes of the Storm
- MOBA startet in die offene Beta-Phase
